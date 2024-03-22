Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 3.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,463. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

