Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 208,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,775 shares of company stock worth $6,255,344. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

