RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $392.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.29 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

