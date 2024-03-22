RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

