RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

