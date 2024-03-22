RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $624.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.14 and a 12-month high of $634.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

