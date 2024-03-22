RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $651.45 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.