RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 11,248 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after acquiring an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

