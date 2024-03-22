RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.7 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average of $254.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

