RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.95 and a 200-day moving average of $409.65. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.08 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

