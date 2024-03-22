RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in RxSight by 82.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RxSight by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RxSight by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,572 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.