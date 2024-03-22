RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $72.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

