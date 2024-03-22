RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.