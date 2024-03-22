RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $349.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.95 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

