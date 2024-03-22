RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,509 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,538. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

