RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 921.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $195.23 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

