RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.40, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,348,345.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,348,345.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,701 shares of company stock worth $8,903,682. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

