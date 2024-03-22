RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

