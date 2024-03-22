RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,162.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,051.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

