RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,603,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,603,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,790 shares of company stock worth $12,056,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

RxSight Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RXST opened at $51.12 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

