RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.