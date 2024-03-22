RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 172,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

