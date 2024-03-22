RiverPark Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Vertex by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Trading Down 1.4 %
VERX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.40, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Vertex
In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,682. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Profile
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
