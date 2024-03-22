RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sprout Social by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sprout Social by 19.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

