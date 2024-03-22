RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

