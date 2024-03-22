RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.05 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.