RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

SPSC opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

