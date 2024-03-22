Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Rithm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.