Ripio Credit Network Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $30,303.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

