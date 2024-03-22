Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $608,498.30 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

