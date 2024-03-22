Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00% SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Titan Medical and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.33 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.44 SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.52 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.40

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 4 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.74%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.