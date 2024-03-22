Reviewing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Docebo has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 1.57% 12.45% 6.57% Salesforce 11.87% 10.42% 6.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $180.84 million 8.63 $2.84 million $0.09 571.51 Salesforce $34.86 billion 8.58 $4.14 billion $4.20 73.41

This table compares Docebo and Salesforce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Docebo. Salesforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Docebo and Salesforce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 10 0 2.91 Salesforce 0 9 23 1 2.76

Docebo presently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Salesforce has a consensus target price of $304.32, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than Salesforce.

Summary

Salesforce beats Docebo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo



Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist. It also provides Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learning Analytics, which connects the learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. In addition, it offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. Further, it provides Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform; The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

