Reviewing Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) & Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Petrofac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Petrofac pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 212.3%. Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Petrofac pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baker Hughes pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baker Hughes has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Petrofac is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 7.62% 10.63% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrofac and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Petrofac and Baker Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac N/A N/A N/A $1.58 0.20 Baker Hughes $25.51 billion 1.32 $1.94 billion $1.91 17.68

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petrofac and Baker Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes 0 3 12 0 2.80

Baker Hughes has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Petrofac.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Petrofac on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

