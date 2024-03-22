Reviewing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autohome and Adevinta ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 0 0 0 N/A Adevinta ASA 0 1 3 0 2.75

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.29%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Adevinta ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 26.14% 8.23% 6.38% Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Autohome and Adevinta ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autohome and Adevinta ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.29 $286.40 million $2.14 12.40 Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Adevinta ASA.

Summary

Autohome beats Adevinta ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

