Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.83 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.