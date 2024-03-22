Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

