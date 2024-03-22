Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $88.72 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

