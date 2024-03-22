Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Green Dot by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

