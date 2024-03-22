Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Timothy John Murphy Sells 58,275 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAYGet Free Report) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Timothy John Murphy sold 47,195 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $471,950.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.93 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

