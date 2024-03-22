Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Timothy John Murphy Sells 58,275 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Timothy John Murphy sold 47,195 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $471,950.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72.
- On Friday, March 1st, Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00.
Repay Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.93 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
