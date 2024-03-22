Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
