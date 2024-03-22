Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.