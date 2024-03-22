Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $16,596.65 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Cara Schembri sold 47,419 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $16,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,634 shares in the company, valued at $227,721.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Cara Schembri sold 6,931 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $3,396.19.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
