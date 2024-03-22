Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $16,596.65 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Cara Schembri sold 47,419 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $16,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,634 shares in the company, valued at $227,721.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Cara Schembri sold 6,931 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $3,396.19.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

