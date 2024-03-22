Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.07. 1,560,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,928. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

