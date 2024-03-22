Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.76. 15,498,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954,160. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

