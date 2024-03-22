Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $3,054,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $169.08. 800,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,850. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

