Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.02. 1,300,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,337. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

