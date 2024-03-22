Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4 %

CLF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.32. 1,549,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,209. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.