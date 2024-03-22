Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1 %

BX stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

