Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Alta Equipment Group worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $4,558,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,701,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,173.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,108 shares of company stock worth $445,000 and have sold 2,816,886 shares worth $31,011,780. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 163,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

