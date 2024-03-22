Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $200.54. 606,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.