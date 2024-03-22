Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,393 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

SO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 943,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,372. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

